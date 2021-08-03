Microsoft, Ooredoo Qatar Launch Smart City Solution on Azure Cloud

According to market research, India is growing its slice of the cloud pie as more enterprises look to build digital resiliency. But successful cloud adoption requires one to go beyond tools and techniques, which can entrap enterprises that are overly focused on technology deployments. In this e-guide, read more about the rise of India as a cloud powerhouse, what major suppliers are doing in the market and an expert’s take on the importance of having a cloud operating model to drive business outcomes from cloud initiatives.