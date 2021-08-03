Cancel
Microsoft, Ooredoo Qatar Launch Smart City Solution on Azure Cloud

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft Qatar alongside a global consortium of partners led by Ooredoo to bring to life the TASMU Platform, a one-of-a-kind smart city solution. Built on Microsoft’s highly available, scalable, and secure Azure cloud infrastructure, TASMU Platform’s advanced and intelligent services will evolve the country’s digital ecosystem for all enterprises, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and citizens. The platform functions as a digital marketplace that streamlines the coordination of public services across all five sectors, thus driving the adoption of smart solutions for service providers and service consumers across Qatar.

#Cloud Infrastructure#Public Cloud#Smart City#Ooredoo Qatar#Microsoft Qatar#The Tasmu Platform#Tasmu Platform#Delta Partners Group#Pwc#Accenture#Tata#Atos#Deloitte Smart Qatar#Tasmu Project
