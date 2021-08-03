Microsoft, Ooredoo Qatar Launch Smart City Solution on Azure Cloud
Microsoft Qatar alongside a global consortium of partners led by Ooredoo to bring to life the TASMU Platform, a one-of-a-kind smart city solution. Built on Microsoft’s highly available, scalable, and secure Azure cloud infrastructure, TASMU Platform’s advanced and intelligent services will evolve the country’s digital ecosystem for all enterprises, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and citizens. The platform functions as a digital marketplace that streamlines the coordination of public services across all five sectors, thus driving the adoption of smart solutions for service providers and service consumers across Qatar.www.thefastmode.com
Comments / 0