Flood Advisory issued for Cibola by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 18:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Cibola The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Cibola County in west central New Mexico * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 659 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Laguna Pueblo, Cubero, New Laguna, Cebolletita, Mesita, Skyline-Ganipa, Paraje, Encinal, Seama, North Acomita Village, Acomita, Paguate, Bibo, Seboyeta and Acomita Lake. Hazardous water levels are expected in Acoma Creek, Encinal Creek, Rio Paguate, Seboyeta Creek, and the Rio San Jose. Localized additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.