Suffolk officer Chris Racioppo, who almost died in April, is promoted to detective

The Suffolk County police officer who almost died in April after he was stabbed by a drunken driving suspect was promoted to the rank of detective, officials announced Monday. Christopher Racioppo, in uniform and walking unassisted, said he was "very honored" to achieve the rank of detective as he stood beside acting Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron, Deputy Commissioner Risco Mention-Lewis and County Executive Steve Bellone while his promotion was announced during a news conference in Hauppauge.