Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk officer Chris Racioppo, who almost died in April, is promoted to detective

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com
Newsday
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Suffolk County police officer who almost died in April after he was stabbed by a drunken driving suspect was promoted to the rank of detective, officials announced Monday. Christopher Racioppo, in uniform and walking unassisted, said he was "very honored" to achieve the rank of detective as he stood beside acting Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron, Deputy Commissioner Risco Mention-Lewis and County Executive Steve Bellone while his promotion was announced during a news conference in Hauppauge.

www.newsday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Patchogue, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Centereach, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Patchogue, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hauppauge, NY
Hauppauge, NY
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bellone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#South Ocean#Mercedes Benz#Racioppo Monday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
Posted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race.
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy