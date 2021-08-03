Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Augusta, GA

Augusta mayor watching COVID-19 data as surrounding cities mandate masks

By Hannah Cotter
wfxg.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Several cities across Georgia and in the surrounding states have recently reinstated temporary mask mandates as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis says he doesn't have enough data and information to determine whether or not the city needs a mask mandate at this time, but says he's keeping a close eye on the data and listening to medical professionals. "I’ve consistently done this since March of 2020," he says. "And that is getting the data and making decisions based on what our healthcare community provides and shares with me around this issue.”

www.wfxg.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Richmond County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Health
Augusta, GA
Health
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
County
Richmond County, GA
Richmond County, GA
Coronavirus
Richmond County, GA
Health
Augusta, GA
Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hardie Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Augusta University#Ga#Wfxg#Covid#Csra#Vaccinated#Cdc#University Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Florida appeals ruling allowing cruise to use 'vaccine passports'

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Monday the state will appeal a federal judge's ruling that allowed Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH.N) to require Miami passengers show documented proof they are vaccinated against COVID-19, which he has called discriminatory. In a preliminary ruling issued on...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been "emotionally and mentally trying." Melissa DeRosa resigned as secretary to the governor as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York's attorney general released a report less than a week ago alleging that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and violated state and federal laws.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Dixie fire becomes largest in California history

The Dixie wildfire is now the largest in California's history. Thousands of homes were threatened by the Northern California blaze on Sunday, according to USA Today, which cited data from Cal Fire and the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire has been raging for days and fueled by record dry...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. job openings surge to new record high, hiring increases

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings jumped to a fresh record high in June and hiring also increased, an indication that the supply constraints that have held back the labor market remain elevated even as the pace of the economic recovery gathers momentum. Job openings, a measure of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy