Augusta mayor watching COVID-19 data as surrounding cities mandate masks

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Several cities across Georgia and in the surrounding states have recently reinstated temporary mask mandates as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis says he doesn't have enough data and information to determine whether or not the city needs a mask mandate at this time, but says he's keeping a close eye on the data and listening to medical professionals. "I’ve consistently done this since March of 2020," he says. "And that is getting the data and making decisions based on what our healthcare community provides and shares with me around this issue.”