Charlotte's Anna Cockrell to compete in women's 400m finals in Tokyo Olympics

Charlotte's own Anna Cockrell is set to compete in the finals for the women's 400m hurdles in the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Cockrell qualified for the finals after getting a finish time of 54.17 in the 400m hurdles semifinals -- coming in second, behind first-place finisher Femke Bol, who had a finish time of 53.91.

Click here to watch Anna Cockrell compete in the women's 400m hurdles final Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch Cockrell compete on WCNC Charlotte.

Cockrell, 23, was born in California then moved to Charlotte, attending Providence Day School for high school and graduating in 2016. Her father, Kieth Cockrell, was named president of Bank of America Charlotte in May 2021. Her brother, Ross, played football for the Carolina Panthers and currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Monday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shared a video on Twitter showing her brother Ross as he watched his sister compete in the semifinals.

This is Cockrell's first time competing in the Olympics. She previously told WCNC Charlotte's Ashley Stroehlein that she almost stepped away from her track and field career, but after taking some time off during the pandemic, she found her way back to the sport and started training with her high school coach from Providence Day, Coach Carol Lawrence.