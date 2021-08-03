Cowboys Injury Update: How To Prepare for Steelers Game?

The Dallas Cowboys vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers is just days away, and just the sound of that typically stirs Super Bowl memories. But not this time.

Everyone can debate the benefits of the Hall of Fame Game, and how much it actually resembles a regular-season game, but it's still an important step toward games that matter, and in a team's training camp schedule.

Just how many of the Cowboys' starters will actually play in the game remains to be seen, but with the injuries to starting quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Amari Cooper, and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, even the exhibition game has lost some of its appeal.

We believe Prescott for sure, and maybe Cooper, and Lawrence, too, weren't going to play that game anyway, but if this was a regular-season game, and those three were listed as inactive, it might be time to hit the panic button.

Remember, though, Dak telling us that if a real game was tomorrow, he'd play?

So relax ... as head coach Mike McCarthy is the one charged with considering the injury status of his team.

Dallas has two full preseason games, plus a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, all in the next two weeks. That schedule will not help players who are already nursing injuries.

Prescott has not thrown a pass since he left Wednesday's practice early. Tests revealed a muscle strain in his right shoulder, but McCarthy went with backups Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci, and Cooper Rush during Prescott's absence, so the offense still got a ton of work.

Cooper, Lawrence, and kicker Greg Zuerlein have not participated in any team-on-team drills during training camp, but the organization has not expressed any concern that they'll miss any regular-season action.

The good news is that the 2021 California trip has been a much-needed restart of football normalcy, and still has two weeks to go. The intensity is about to escalate once the competition on the field involved players wearing different color uniforms.

