‘I Talked to Fox News Watchers, They Love This Bill’: GOP Senator Clashes With Laura Ingraham on Infrastructure

By Josh Feldman
mediaite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Bill Cassidy (R- LA) got into it with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Monday night over the massive bipartisan infrastructure package. Ingraham called it a Democratic Trojan Horse that Republicans are falling for, and she started by asking Cassidy if he read the entire bill. “My staff and I have...

Presidential Election
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell threatens to go against Trump and 'pick his OWN candidates to run in the 2022 Georgia Senate race' over his fears Herschel Walker 'could doom GOP chances'

Mitch McConnell is reportedly deeply concerned about a Georgia Senate bid from football star and longtime Trump pal Herschel Walker, fearing Walker's potential campaign would fizzle and hand the seat over to Democrats for six years. The Senate minority leader has stepped in to help Republicans find a suitable candidate...
Congress & Courts
The Week

The Marjorie Taylor Greene caucus goes to Liz Cheney's backyard

During a week when the top-rated prime-time show on the country's leading conservative cable news network broadcast propaganda from the stringently anti-liberal government in Hungary, the Republican Party's most outspoken right-wing populists held a fundraiser in the backyard of the GOP's leading critic of the party's direction. The $2,000/couple fundraiser...
Congress & Courts

Eric Swalwell Attorney Mocks Mo Brooks Using Character Defense in Response to Jan 6th Lawsuit: He ‘Completely Missed the Point’

An attorney working with Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) ridiculed Mo Brooks for how the Alabama Republican lawmaker responded to his client’s lawsuit by invoking his personal history to deflect from his actions on January 6th. Swalwell has filed a civil lawsuit against Brooks and several other Republican figures, accusing them...
Congress & Courts
Fox News

Senator Ron Johnson: Unfortunate Republicans Are Cooperating On Infrastructure With Bernie Sanders, Chuck Schumer & Nancy Pelosi

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) spoke to Brian Kilmeade about why he will not support the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Johnson says the republican position should have been using the 700 billion of unused Covid relief money and repurposed it to pay for infrastructure. Johnson disagrees with senators who say the bill fully pays for infrastructure. Johnson says another reason he is not on board with the bill is because it is not separate from the democrat’s infrastructure reconciliation package. Johnson feels it is unfortunate Republicans are cooperating with Bernie Sanders, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. On renewing the eviction moratorium, Johnson says the Biden administration, like the Obama administration, is a lawless administration who are not faithfully executing laws, ignoring the Supreme Court and the Constitution. Johnson also discussed how republicans winning back the senate will affect his decision to run for reelection. Johnson says it is pretty depressing being the minority and just watching Chuck Schumer push trillions of dollars of unnecessary spending through Congress mortgaging our kids futures. Johnson added, if we could get the majority, I would be chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigation and that would actually be worthwhile.
Presidential Election
The Hill

Senate rejects GOP effort to add Trump border wall to bipartisan infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday rejected an attempt from GOP Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.) to tie border wall funding to the bipartisan infrastructure deal. Senators voted 48-49 on the GOP proposal to prohibit the cancellation of border wall contracts. It needed 60 votes in order to be added into the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which senators expect to pass as soon as this weekend.
U.S. Politics

Mark Levin Says GOP Should Push to Impeach Biden, Talk About 25th Amendment: He’s Doing More Damage ‘Than Any Single One of Our Enemies’

Fox News host Mark Levin told Sean Hannity Wednesday that Republicans should work to impeach President Joe Biden, even invoking talk of the 25th Amendment. He called Biden “the most disastrous president in modern American history” and even said, “This guy is a coward, he buckles to the radical left in his party, he’s a fool.”

