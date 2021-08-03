Cancel
Council Bluffs, IA

Driver injured in crash on Veterans Memorial Highway

By Mike Brownlee
nonpareilonline.com
 5 days ago

A driver suffered life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon in a vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Highway in Council Bluffs. The crash involving a 2020 Mack semi truck and 2016 Honda CRV happened around 3:11 p.m., according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. The truck, hauling a loaded dump trailer, was westbound on the highway. Police said a preliminary investigation showed that while traveling eastbound on the highway, the driver of the Honda attempted to make a left-hand turn onto northbound South 24th Street, crossing in front of the semi.

