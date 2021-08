According to sources, the Memphis Grizzlies are trading Patrick Beverley to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez. Gersson Rosas, the Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations, is familiar with Beverley’s style of play and work ethic, considering he was the executive vice president of basketball operations for the Houston Rockets, where he previously worked over the course of sixteen seasons. The point guard spent the first five seasons of his NBA career with the Rockets. In the 2020-21 NBA season, Beverley averaged 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 37 games played.