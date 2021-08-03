Madison Metropolitan School District and Badger Bus Lines Combat Bus Driver Shortages
The Madison Metropolitan School District is looking for 30 new bus drivers for the upcoming school year. In a video posted to the district’s YouTube page, Badger Bus co-owner John Meier and MMSD Superintendent Dr. Carlton D. Jenkins invite Madisonians to “step up” and help their community before the start of school next month. The school district contracts with Badger Bus for school bus services.www.wortfm.org
Comments / 0