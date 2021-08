Tampa Bay Lightning scout Josh Dye shares his day with iconic trophy with his hometown hockey fans.Tourists and others visiting Pittock Mansion on Monday, July 26, to see a bit of Portland history could not have expected to cross paths with Lord Stanley's gift to hockey. Some of the visitors did a double-take as Josh Dye and ice hockey's famous Stanley Cup swung by the mansion for a photo opportunity. A scout for the NHL champion Tampa Bay Lightning, the Portland native shared his day with the trophy with family, friends and as many hockey fans as possible. Even without...