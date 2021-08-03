Musical ‘Camp Magica” encourages vaccine adherence
Village Dance Arts students perform a sing and dance number during a production of Camp Magica on Saturday in the Claremont Village. The musical play, which was written by the students, tells the story of several “magical creatures” who go back in time to solicit the help of humans willing to travel to the future with the intent of convincing people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. A complete story will be in our next edition.claremont-courier.com
Comments / 0