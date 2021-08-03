Hayes Grier Arrested for Robbery That Allegedly Left Man with Brain Damage
Influencer Hayes Grier was arrested after allegedly assaulting someone in Charlotte, North Carolina last week. The documents allege that the 21-year-old Dancing With the Stars contestant left victim William Markolf with a "broken left orbital bone, brain damage, bruised ribs, bleeding from the back of the head, swelling behind left ears, [and] loss of hearing in the left ear" and then stole his $1,200 iPhone SE. The warrants for his arrest reportedly allowed the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office to bring him back to North Carolina from his home in Encino, California. However, Grier has since been bailed out on a $17,500 bond.www.papermag.com
