Marc Jacobs on His Decision to Get a Facelift

By Paper Magazine
papermag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarc Jacobs is unapologetic about his facelift. ​Last month, the designer posted a bandaged up selfie, writing that despite having "some scars around [his] ears," a swollen face and a "bruised neck," he still wanted to post his post-procedure face on Instagram. Since then though, he's gone on to document his "#roadtorecovery" in other posts, such as one that shows him in a hyperbaric chamber and a series of update selfies with candid hashtags like "#cruisingnotbruising."

www.papermag.com

