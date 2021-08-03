Marc Jacobs on His Decision to Get a Facelift
Marc Jacobs is unapologetic about his facelift. Last month, the designer posted a bandaged up selfie, writing that despite having "some scars around [his] ears," a swollen face and a "bruised neck," he still wanted to post his post-procedure face on Instagram. Since then though, he's gone on to document his "#roadtorecovery" in other posts, such as one that shows him in a hyperbaric chamber and a series of update selfies with candid hashtags like "#cruisingnotbruising."www.papermag.com
Comments / 0