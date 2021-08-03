Marc Jacobs on His Decision to Get a Facelift

In our long-running series "How I'm Making It," we talk to people making a living in the fashion and beauty industries about how they broke in and found success. By the time Stuart Vevers landed at Coach, he'd already made a name for himself as a creative director, having led a turnaround at Mulberry from 2004 to 2007 and at Loewe from 2017 to 2013. He cut his teeth in the accessories departments of some of the most iconic brands in the industry — Calvin Klein in the '90s, Bottega Veneta, Givenchy and Marc Jacobs' Louis Vuitton — before returning to his first love, women's ready-to-wear. Really, though, his story begins in northern England, where he spent his adolescence as a tall teen making clothes for himself based on what he'd see in magazines to go clubbing.