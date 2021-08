BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 2021 High School football season is almost here with Monday marking the first practice for most Texas high schools. Both A&M Consolidated and Rudder began gearing up for the 2021 campaign along with several other schools across the Brazos Valley. The first 5 days are set aside for conditioning, and the first day of full contact will be on Saturday, August 7th.