Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

RESPECT. Interview: YSB Tril Talks New Mixtape “Hotshot”, Performing At NBA 2K Fest + More

By Ayana Rashed
respect-mag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterscope Records/ Listen To The Kids artist YSB Tril looks to stampede his way into stardom with his new “HOTSHOT” mixtape. The 13-track project finds Tril, the melodic wunderkind floating through tracks with ease. And when he is not crooning, Tril looks to save the rap game with his steely wordplay, as proven on his sticky intro “Hero.” His confidence remains top-notch on the swaggering tune “Hot Shot.” The bouncy anthem captures Tril in his element: punching in a sure-fire hook with clever rhymes. Tril has garnered success with his previously released singles “Ain’t the Same” and “Touchdown,” featuring Bankrol Hayden as each record amassed over six million streams globally. The former became a popular song in the sports world after the NBA and Toronto Raptors used it before tip-off during the regular season. As part of his mixtape release, Tril will perform today “All Da Action” and “Hotshot” as part of the Toronto Ultra halftime show.

respect-mag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bankrol Hayden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba 2k#Tril#Mixtape#Flaunt Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant And Draymond Green Call Out LeBron James After Winning Gold

In the moments following Team USA's Gold Medal win on Friday, players began their celebrations right away, taking to social media almost immediately to share the aftermath of their victory. On the team bus, Draymond Green gave us all a sneak peek behind the scenes as he captured some of...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Responds To Draymond Green’s Blunt Message

Kendrick Perkins was a topic of conversation following Team USA’s gold medal win over France this weekend. Perkins had previously critiqued Team USA men’s basketball several times, especially after USA’s early exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia. Several player, like Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, didn’t forget what Perkins had to say.
MusicStereogum

Stream Young Nudy’s Blurry, Impressive New Mixtape Rich Shooter

Up until this year, Young Nudy had carved out a reputation as one of the most underrated rappers in Atlanta. Nudy’s got a cool delivery, a gruff voice, and a sharp ear for beats, but unlike his cousin 21 Savage, he doesn’t really have any hits. This year, Nudy seems to be on a mission to change that — not by making hits, necessarily, but by cranking out so many weird and great projects that it should soon be a lot harder to underrate him.
NBAchatsports.com

Booker, McGee are Gold Medalists with Team USA behind Kevin Durant’s 29

After winning the Western Conference Championship and coming up short in the Finals, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker finally gets to smile as the final buzzer sounds. Team USA basketball won the Gold Medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Fright night with an 87-82 win over France. Kevin Durant led...
WWEPWMania

Former WWE Star Says Bill Goldberg Is “Horrible” and Feels The Company Is “Desperate”

During an appearance on That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, former WWE star Renee Dupree talked about working with Bill Goldberg during his time in WWE:. “He dislocated my collarbone. We [La Resistance] had a pre-tape in the back with Goldberg and he hit me with the French flag and we had to do 5 takes. To this day, if I try to flex it, it still hurts. Yeah he’s the s***s. He’s horrible, many wrestlers will tell you that.”
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To LiAngelo Ball’s Performance Yesterday

There are currently two Ball brothers in the NBA – Lonzo on the Chicago Bulls and LaMelo on the Charlotte Hornets. Could we soon have three, though?. LiAngelo Ball is playing for the Hornets Summer League team. He made his debut on Sunday and it was a good one. The...
NBAPosted by
Bay Area Sports Page

Warriors Gaming Squad talks their draft experience in NBA 2K League

The Golden State Warriors’ organization is soaking in all the attention this week. First their Santa Cruz Warriors G League team was announced as the Franchise of the Year. I totally feel they deserve the award for helping Jordan Poole and Nico Mannion find their strides, but they’ve also been fantastic with humanitarian work in the Bay Area.
NFLrespect-mag.com

RESPECT. Interview: Fantasy Footballers Co-Host Mike Wright Talks NFL, Massive Sneaker Collection, Nike SB’s + More

Fantasy Footballers Podcast Host, Mike Wright is on the the number one sports podcast on the charts I’d love to intro you to Ballers co-host Mike Wright, who is a big sneakerhead and can speak to all things fantasy sports and men’s lifestyle brands. Thought a conversation with him could be a good fit for your readership given the audience crossover. In 2013, co-hosts Andy Holloway and Mike Wright – then working at third co-host Jason Moore’s game development software company – started a podcast purely focused on their league together as friends and fellow Arizona dads. Realizing they had good chemistry and an opportunity to jump on the podcasting wave, they recruited Moore and quit their jobs to launch the show in 2014 – right after the Super Bowl in the fantasy football dead zone.The Ballers built the podcast into the undisputed leader in the industry, with a bigger audience than the fantasy shows from ESPN, CBS, NFL, Yahoo!, etc. They’re regularly the No. 1 sports podcast – one of the few true independents in the top 15 – leading into and during the NFL season with an audience numbering in the multi-millions. They’ve achieved their success by developing the show as a business and an entertainment show, rather than just three guys behind a mic.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

NBA 2K League playoffs to feature in-person games

The 2021 NBA 2K League playoffs will take place in person for the first time since 2019. The league announced Monday that the playoffs will be held at Mavs Gaming Hub in Dallas from Aug. 26 to Sept. 4. "The NBA 2K League live studio experience and stage is unlike...
NBAPosted by
GQMagazine

Candace Parker on Shaq, NBA 2k, Her New Podcast, and the “Bullshit” Politics of Team USA

Candace Parker isn’t slowing up yet. Her Chicago Sky are second in the WNBA Eastern Conference and she still flirts with a triple double on some nights, even at 35 years old. For a player who’s accomplished nearly everything in her sport—Parker has won two NCAA championships, a WNBA championship, finals MVP, regular season MVP twice and has two Olympic gold medals—she still yearns for more.
NBANBA

Thoughts and Observations From NBA 2K League Week 7

The NBA 2K League season has seemingly flown by. We just wrapped up Week 7, and coming out of THE TURN powered by AT&T, every team in the league has its marching orders. It’s either sustain, surge or salvage. Here are my thoughts and observations from Week 7 action. Talk...
NBANBA

NBA 2K League Week 8 Preview

DUCK TALES: After averaging 33.2 points and 9.5 assists in Week 7, Knicks Gaming (12-10) point guard Christopher “Duck” Charles was named NBA 2K League Player of the Week. This is the Brooklyn-native’s second consecutive week earning the honor. Charles and Knicks Gaming are on a bye this week and will return to action in Week 9.
NBAEmory Wheel

The Hawks’ NBA 2K team saw growth during the pandemic

Almost 18 months ago, the world of professional sports was forced to adapt along with the entertainment industry to the coronavirus pandemic. While sports leagues such as the NBA, MLB and NCAA shut down competition, there was one league that kept going: the NBA 2K League. With little-to-no content shown...

Comments / 0

Community Policy