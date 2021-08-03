RESPECT. Interview: YSB Tril Talks New Mixtape “Hotshot”, Performing At NBA 2K Fest + More
Interscope Records/ Listen To The Kids artist YSB Tril looks to stampede his way into stardom with his new “HOTSHOT” mixtape. The 13-track project finds Tril, the melodic wunderkind floating through tracks with ease. And when he is not crooning, Tril looks to save the rap game with his steely wordplay, as proven on his sticky intro “Hero.” His confidence remains top-notch on the swaggering tune “Hot Shot.” The bouncy anthem captures Tril in his element: punching in a sure-fire hook with clever rhymes. Tril has garnered success with his previously released singles “Ain’t the Same” and “Touchdown,” featuring Bankrol Hayden as each record amassed over six million streams globally. The former became a popular song in the sports world after the NBA and Toronto Raptors used it before tip-off during the regular season. As part of his mixtape release, Tril will perform today “All Da Action” and “Hotshot” as part of the Toronto Ultra halftime show.respect-mag.com
