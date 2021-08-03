RESPECT. Interview: YSB Tril Talks New Mixtape “Hotshot”, Performing At NBA 2K Fest + More

Fantasy Footballers Podcast Host, Mike Wright is on the the number one sports podcast on the charts I’d love to intro you to Ballers co-host Mike Wright, who is a big sneakerhead and can speak to all things fantasy sports and men’s lifestyle brands. Thought a conversation with him could be a good fit for your readership given the audience crossover. In 2013, co-hosts Andy Holloway and Mike Wright – then working at third co-host Jason Moore’s game development software company – started a podcast purely focused on their league together as friends and fellow Arizona dads. Realizing they had good chemistry and an opportunity to jump on the podcasting wave, they recruited Moore and quit their jobs to launch the show in 2014 – right after the Super Bowl in the fantasy football dead zone.The Ballers built the podcast into the undisputed leader in the industry, with a bigger audience than the fantasy shows from ESPN, CBS, NFL, Yahoo!, etc. They’re regularly the No. 1 sports podcast – one of the few true independents in the top 15 – leading into and during the NFL season with an audience numbering in the multi-millions. They’ve achieved their success by developing the show as a business and an entertainment show, rather than just three guys behind a mic.