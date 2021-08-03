Cancel
RESPECT. Interview: BIG 30 Talks Upcoming Project, Working With Moneybagg Yo, Gucci Mane + More

By Ayana Rashed
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article21-year old Memphis artist, BIG30 –unloads casual threats and bleak aphorisms with a concussive force that’s beginning to reverberate through the industry. He delivered a crazy verse on Pooh Shiesty’s 2021 single “Neighbors” giving him his first RIAA Gold certification without even releasing his own project. For the man born Rodney Lamont Wright, Jr., the idea of a rap career was fairly new, even if music was always a part of his upbringing. Raised in a rough part of Memphis, he recalls the sounds of Willy Hutchinson, David Ruffin, Betty Wright, and other bluesy musicians echoing around the walls of his household. For her part, his mom would also play songs from crunk icons Lil Scrappy and Lil Jon, and soon, 30 listened to artists like Lil Wayne, Chief Keef, Gucci Mane, and Yo Gotti.

