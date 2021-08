The Overton County Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) recently opened a 24/7 food pantry box located at 106 West Henson Street. The pantry, or “blessing box” is available to anyone who is in need of keeping food in their pantry and is accessible at any time of day or night. Community organizations and individuals are encouraged to donate what they can. Anyone can bring donations to the Overton County UCHRA office at the abovementioned address between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.