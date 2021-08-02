Testing For COVID Ramping Up Again In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – As COVID-19 continues to spread, Coloradans are once again turning to testing. While there may be fewer locations than at the start of the pandemic, there are still several testing sites that have continued to operate throughout the pandemic.

Michelle Barron heads the infection prevention department at UCHealth , one of the Denver metro area’s largest testing providers.

“I don’t know if it’s all being fueled by delta (variant), but I think we are seeing an increase in the number of tests being done,” Barron said.

COVIDCheck Colorado , another group with sites set up across the state, sees the same thing.

“Shortly after vaccinations, testing dropped off a little bit. It’s starting to increase again,” said Suzane Ferdows, Western Region Manager of COVIDCheck Colorado.

Both say they have room for more and expect it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging even those who are vaccinated with symptoms, or who believe they have been exposed, to get a test.

“The vaccine does protect you against severe symptoms, hospitalization, death, but you can still catch it, you can still spread it, and the delta variant is just that much more contagious,” Ferdows said.

The recommendations for when to get tested remain the same, however health experts say tests, even those with rapid results and those done at home, will likely pick up the new variant quicker.

“With delta it’s a little different. Delta produces a lot more virus so people get sick faster,” Barron said.

She says anyone with concerns shouldn’t hesitate to get a test.

“It’s still here it’s still real,” Barron said.

COVIDCheck Colorado offers testing as well as UCHealth .