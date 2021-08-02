Upcoming Conservation Event For Women
Wisconsin Women in Conservation is holding an event with a tour at the Full Circle Community Farm in Seymour, Wisconsin showing off their conservation practices. Val Dantoin, farm host, has over 200 acres using conservation practices and managed grazing to raise cattle, pigs, and chickens. Dantoin says, “The event is a chance for women landowners to come together and talk among themselves in a very comfortable social setting about how to install conservation practices or even small bits of habitat like pollinator habitats.”www.midwestfarmreport.com
