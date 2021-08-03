The 80 Percent Lower, the Ghost Gun, and the ATF

The trouble with technology is that it grows faster than it can be regulated. At least this is something that might be considered when the time-labored process of legislation is met with the growth rate of homemade guns. As 3D printed gun files, incomplete components, and the internet have jumped centuries in providing a way for private citizens to produce their own firearm in their own home, we're no longer looking at simply hand-crafting a flintlock pistol, but actually completing a functioning semi-automatic firearm all within the four walls of a condo. On the one hand, the old terms of the relationship between the agency colloqially referred to as the ATF are no longer relevant, and on the other hand, new terms such as “Ghost Gun,” and concepts like an 80 percent lower now populate a the news, feeds, and Search Engine results of people around the world.