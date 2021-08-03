Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The 80 Percent Lower, the Ghost Gun, and the ATF

By Forrest Cooper
Recoil
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trouble with technology is that it grows faster than it can be regulated. At least this is something that might be considered when the time-labored process of legislation is met with the growth rate of homemade guns. As 3D printed gun files, incomplete components, and the internet have jumped centuries in providing a way for private citizens to produce their own firearm in their own home, we're no longer looking at simply hand-crafting a flintlock pistol, but actually completing a functioning semi-automatic firearm all within the four walls of a condo. On the one hand, the old terms of the relationship between the agency colloqially referred to as the ATF are no longer relevant, and on the other hand, new terms such as “Ghost Gun,” and concepts like an 80 percent lower now populate a the news, feeds, and Search Engine results of people around the world.

www.recoilweb.com

Comments / 24

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atf#Guns#3d Printers#Fur Trade#Ghost Gun#Atf#3d#Search Engine#Gca#Nfa#American#M16#Sig#P320 Fcu#B T
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

Federal court upholds Nevada ban on ‘ghost guns’

CARSON CITY – A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit brought by gun rights activists to block a new state law banning untraceable firearms, rejecting plaintiffs’ arguments that the ban violated Second Amendment rights and the Fifth Amendment’s ban on government property seizure. U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in...
PoliticsWashington Post

The ATF still lacks a leader because of gun obsessives’ delusional oversensitivity

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has struggled without a permanent director since 2015. So when President Biden tapped 25-year ATF veteran David Chipman to lead the agency, one would have imagined that the Senate would prioritize confirming a nominee with such eminent qualifications. Instead, Mr. Chipman’s nomination has languished in Senate confirmation purgatory, facing unified Republican opposition and noncommittal attitudes from several key Democrats.
Public SafetyPosted by
Cleveland.com

Rules needed to clamp down on ‘ghost guns’

Most Americans would agree that don’t want bad actors to be able to build weapons that replace the components that would normally be engraved with a serial number with homemade parts, making them untraceable to authorities. That’s especially true now that such parts are easily obtainable on the Internet, so all that’s needed is metalworking tools to put them together.
Clark County, NVLas Vegas Sun

Senate must confirm ATF nominee in short order

Editor’s note: As he traditionally does every August, Brian Greenspun is turning over his Where I Stand column to others this month. In presenting this year’s series of columns from community leaders, we feel it is important that our readers, trying to emerge from the ravages of the pandemic, hear from some of the people who can help guide us to better tomorrows. Today’s guest is Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.
Ocean City Today

CNN goes inside ATF's mobile lab fighting gun violence

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are joining forces with local law enforcement in five major US cities to surge resources toward stopping gun violence. CNN's Josh Campbell got inside access to a new task force in Washington using cutting-edge technology to identify and lock up shooters before they strike again.
Law Enforcementamericanmilitarynews.com

Ammo shortage impacting gun owners, police amid record high gun sales

Ammunition shortages that continue to affect gun owners across the United States amid record-high firearm sales have now begun impacting law enforcement agencies. According to The Associated Press on Saturday, many gun store shelves sit empty and ammunition prices keep rising despite manufacturers producing as much ammunition as possible. Doug Tangen, the firearms instructor at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission – a state police academy – said the school has struggled to acquire ammo.
realtree.com

The 5 Guns Every Outdoorsman Needs

If you’re like me, you’d own 20 or more rifles, shotguns, and handguns, however many you could afford. But truth is, to have a blast shooting targets and hunting every species of bird and animal across America, you really only need five firearms. And those are the ones we’re talking about here.
New York City, NYpix11.com

ATF working with NYPD to fight gun violence in NYC

NEW YORK — While gun violence is up in NYC, so is enforcement and intelligence, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Agents are focused on tracking down shooters who are connected to multiple crimes, something they’ve seen an increase of, ATF NY’s Assistant Special Agent in Charge Daryl McCormick said. A new partnership between the federal agency and the NYPD was launched to get guns off city streets.
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Mexico sues U.S. gun manufacturers for fueling illegal weapons flow

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Mexican government on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against 10 major U.S. gun companies alleging lax controls contribute to the illegal flow of weapons across the southern border. The suit filed in federal court in Massachusetts accuses the companies of actively facilitating the flow of firearms...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Mexico sues US gun-makers over flow of weapons across border

Mexico has filed a lawsuit against several U.S. gun manufacturers over the flow of weapons across the southern border. The complaint, filed in a Massachusetts federal court, alleges the gun-makers’ business practices have led to a “deadly flood of military-style and other particularly lethal guns” that are trafficked across the border.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

San Diego to consider an ordinance barring ghost guns

SAN DIEGO — Alarmed by the proliferation of ghost guns on San Diego’s streets, a City Council member has proposed making it illegal to buy and sell gun parts that cannot be traced by law enforcement. Ghosts guns are do-it-yourself firearms assembled by hand from parts that sometimes come in...

Comments / 24

Community Policy