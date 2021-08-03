James Gunn Would ‘Love to Do’ An R-Rated Drax Movie

2016’s Suicide Squad was a bummer of a misfire. What should have been a colorful, offbeat collection of baddies saving the world turned into a sad imitation of Guardians of the Galaxy with no clear direction or even sensical plot. Thankfully, Warner Bros. decided to just go out and get the Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director James Gunn for the sequel/reboot The Suicide Squad, and it’s both the film we should have gotten all along and also only something that Gunn could deliver. His sensibilities are all over this film from the gory violence to the pitch-black sense of humor to the concept of found family among a group of rejects. By using villains instead of heroes, The Suicide Squad allows Gunn to make a comic book movie with life-and-death stakes and the freedom to have his characters do some truly gnarly things and skip away from our moral judgments. While your typical heroes have to worry about clearing the city and saving civilians, with James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, you get characters who sometimes relish getting their hands dirty if that’s what it takes to get the job done.