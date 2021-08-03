Cancel
Movies

James Gunn Would ‘Love to Do’ An R-Rated Drax Movie

By Matt Singer
Awesome 92.3
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just because James Gunn has now made an R-rated DC Comics movie with The Suicide Squad, don’t hold your breath waiting for the next Guardians of the Galaxy to be R-rated, too. That’s not going to happen. But perhaps another R-rated Marvel movie could?. That’s according to Gunn himself in...

Sedalia, MO
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
James Gunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#The Suicide Squad#Galaxy#Destroyer#Hbo Max
