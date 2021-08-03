CRMD INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages CorMedix Inc. Investors with Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - CRMD
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) between July 8, 2020 and May 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 20, 2021.
