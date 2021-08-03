International Media Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Media Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: IMAQU) (the "Company" or "IMAC") today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units. The units were sold at a price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in total gross proceeds of $200,000,000, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one right to receive one-twentieth (1/20) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination, and one redeemable warrant to purchase three-fourths (3/4) of a share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share.www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 0