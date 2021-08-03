Cancel
Financial Reports

International Media Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

By International Media Acquisition Corp.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Media Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: IMAQU) (the "Company" or "IMAC") today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units. The units were sold at a price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in total gross proceeds of $200,000,000, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one right to receive one-twentieth (1/20) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination, and one redeemable warrant to purchase three-fourths (3/4) of a share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share.

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

