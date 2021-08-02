Leslie Ferry Explains How Brize is Empowering Individuals to Achieve Career Happiness & Success

We can all recall a time in our lives when we were faced with the rude awakening of failure. Whether we were turned down for an opportunity or unable to meet our own goals, we have all experienced it in one way or another. Despite the very human nature of failure, it isn’t something many of us want to acknowledge or discuss. Oftentimes, we decide it is easier to be swept under the rug and forgotten like a bad memory. We can find ourselves shrinking in its shadow when really we should be using it to thrive in the future, one filled with many more successes to come.