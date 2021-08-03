Arkansas ER doctor's tweet about state's low vaccination rate goes viral

PINE BLUFF (KATV) — An Arkansas emergency physician in Pine Bluff has gone viral after she urged Arkansans to get vaccinated. Dr. Janet Curry is a Pine Bluff native working at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. She said she sent a tweet out sharing the struggles hospitals are going through and it went viral. Curry said before her tweet, she had 170 followers and as of Monday, it's increased to more than 5,500 followers.