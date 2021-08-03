Chanute girls golf aims for third straight Regional title
Following last year’s girls golf season, Chanute Blue Comets head coach Trevor Ewert preached practicing early and consistently to the team’s three then-juniors. Those juniors — Megan Kueser, Janessa Varndell and Katelyn Caldwell — started last season rusty, but still helped Chanute earn back-to-back Regional championships for the first time in school history. In state golf, Kueser placed 35th, Varndell was 45th and Caldwell positioned 56th.www.chanute.com
Comments / 0