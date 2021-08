China Molybdenum will invest $2.51 billion to double copper and cobalt production at its giant Tenke Fungurume mine (TFM) in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The project, expected to be completed and online in 2023, includes building three ore production lines. They are forecast to rise average annual copper output at the mine by 200,000 tonnes and increase cobalt output by 17,000 tonnes, the company said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.