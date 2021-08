CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Brett Moss was a hard-working man. Everything this Bensalem man did and earned went to help his family and provide for his daughter. Sadly, this young father’s life was taken while working across the river at a job in Camden. Now, nearly five years after his murder, his family and detectives need your help to solve this cold case. Moss was a force on the football field, a defensive end who set records in his time at Kutztown University. The single father of one daughter in 2016 was shot and killed in East Camden. It happened in an alleyway...