120 ELDER STREET, ROCKINGHAM, NC 28379
You Can See the Difference loving care makes in this spotless 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch. Featuring a sweet front porch and sunny back deck with shaded back yard for afternoon entertaining. From the arched doorways and cathedral ceiling in the spacious living room to the large open kitchen/dining area and breakfast bar this home is move-in ready and has features you definitely don't want to miss. The Master bedroom has loads of appeal with the tray ceiling, large walk-in closet and open master bath. The 2 additional bedrooms are spacious and ready for family or friends.
