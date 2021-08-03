120 ELDER STREET, ROCKINGHAM, NC 28379

Back in the fifties, when I was just a lad, my family lived on Highway 74 west of Rockingham. Back then 74 was just a winding two lane road with a lot of hills to go over before you reached the Pee Dee River. The river was just a few miles down the road from where I lived. On each side of the river bridge there were two stores, one in Richmond Co. and the other in Anson Co. Both stores sold all types of merchandise and goods. Also, each store sold all types of fish that were caught in the nearby river; such as shad, mullet and catfish.