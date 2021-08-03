Cancel
Music

Sammy Hagar On Adding Van Halen Songs To Upcoming Setlists, The Story Behind ‘Poundcake’

By Eric Senich
vhnd.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSammy Hagar continues to promise a setlist heavy on Van Halen songs during his upcoming concerts. During a recent Instagram live chat with The Washington Post‘s Geoff Edgers, Hagar said he and Circle bandmate Michael Anthony have been adding more and more songs from Hagar’s time in Van Halen to upcoming shows.

