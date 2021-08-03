Wapakoneta City Council holds first meeting since corruption charges were brought to the mayor
Wapakoneta City Council met for the first time Monday evening after learning about corruption charges the mayor faces. Mayor Thomas Stinebaugh was charged with 8 counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, 8 counts of conflict of interest and 1 count of theft in the office just over a week ago. Attorney General Dave Yost stated that suspension proceedings would be initiated for Stinebaugh. If he were to be suspended, Council President Steve Henderson would become acting mayor. While the topic of the mayor did not come up at the meeting, we asked Henderson about how council will move forward regarding these allegations.www.hometownstations.com
