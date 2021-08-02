Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Canada stun U.S. to set up final with Sweden

By Reuters
Wenatchee World
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — Canada stunned world champions the United States on Monday, handing them a shock 1-0 defeat in the semi-finals of the women's Olympic football tournament to set up a clash with Sweden in Friday's showpiece match. The Swedes beat Australia 1-0 thanks to a 46th-minute goal from Fridolina Rolfo...

www.wenatcheeworld.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessie Fleming
Person
Tierna Davidson
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Teagan Micah
Person
Christen Press
Person
Lina Hurtig
Person
Julie Ertz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#U S#Tokyo#Swedes#Americans#Canadians#Lloyd And Christen Press#Filippa Angeldal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Related
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
Soccerthespun.com

Throwback: Megan Rapinoe Poses For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

The United States women’s national team got back on track at the Summer Olympics, taking down New Zealand, 6-1, in the group stage. While Megan Rapinoe didn’t score on of the six goals, she provided a key assist to Lindsey Horan before the break. The Americans will look to finish the group stage with a win against Australia on Tuesday.
Sportschatsports.com

Megan Rapinoe Scores Olimpico Goal in Olympics to Help USWNT Win Bronze

If this is Megan Rapinoe's last time on a major stage, she is at least going out in style. In this case, that means scoring an Olimpico at the Olympics. U.S. women's national team veterans Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd each scored twice in a 4–3 win over Australia in Thursday's bronze medal match, but it was the opening goal in the wide-open game that stole the spotlight. In the eighth minute, Rapinoe curled an in-swinging corner kick with tremendous pace into the box that fooled everyone, including the Australian goalkeeper, before rippling the back of the net.
SoccerPosted by
The Spun

Alex Morgan Reacts To Winning Bronze Medal At Olympics

The US women’s national team will not be leaving Tokyo empty-handed after winning the bronze medal today. Braces from USWNT icons Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe secured a 4-3 win over Australia. It was their second-biggest scoring output of the Olympic tournament. After the game, USWNT striker Alex Morgan had...
FootballPosted by
The Independent

Supposedly patriotic Americans cheer Team USA’s Olympics loss, again, because they don’t like Megan Rapinoe

Very Patriotic Americans™ are, once again, celebrating a Team USA Olympics loss despite their devout loyalty to the greatest country in the world — as long as you don’t include the women’s football team, or anyone who’s ever knelt.Team Canada defeated the U.S. football team in a 1-0 match in the Olympics semifinals, beating their southern neighbours for the first time since 2001. And, like clockwork, conservatives have taken to the keyboards to drag the team — along with football star Megan Rapinoe, who they really, really don’t like — through the mud for what they perceive as Rapinoe’s...
SportsNBC Sports

Track Legend Carl Lewis Calls US Men's Relay a ‘Total Embarrassment'

Carl Lewis, a decorated former United States track star with nine Olympic gold medals to his name, didn’t mince words after watching the U.S. team fail to qualify in the 4×100 relay event in Tokyo on Thursday. “The USA team did everything wrong in the men’s relay,” Lewis wrote on...
SoccerSporting News

USWNT vs. Australia result: USA wins bronze as Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd star in potential final Olympic match

It had to be them. Playing in what could have been the final Olympic match of their career, U.S. women’s national team veterans Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd each scored two goals as the USA claimed the women’s soccer bronze medal, 4-3 over Australia. It was a vintage high-pressure, high-scoring U.S. performance and one that was missing for most of these Olympics.
Soccerstarsandstripesfc.com

USWNT hold off Australia to claim first Olympic bronze medal

The United States Women’s National Team withstood a rally from Australia to claim the bronze medal in women’s soccer, winning the 3rd place match 4-3. Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd both scored a brace for the USWNT, while Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord, and Emily Gielnik provided the scoring for the Matildas.
SoccerNBC Sports

US Women's Soccer Team Defeats Australia to Win First Bronze Medal

U.S. women’s soccer is back on the Olympic podium. The team wasn’t standing atop the perch it expected, nor were the medals around the players’ necks the color they hoped, but they made an important return to the podium after failing to get there in 2016 for the first time.
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Shame on gymnastics”: Russia denounces the arbitration in the final of the rhythmic, won by the Israeli Linoy Ashram despite dropping the ribbon

The Israeli Linoy Ashram won gold in individual rhythmic gymnastics this Saturday, taking the throne from the favorite and the three-time world champion, Russia’s Dina Avérina, in a final as dramatic as it was controversial. Ashram scored 27,550 points with the hoop, 28,300 with the ball, 28,650 with the clubs...
Combat SportsPosted by
Reuters

Karate-Unconscious Ganjzadeh gets gold as opponent disqualified

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The final bout of karate's historic debut at the Olympics ended in uproar on Saturday when Saudi Arabian Tareg Hamedi's high-kick to Sajad Ganjzadeh's neck saw him disqualified and his motionless Iranian opponent awarded the gold medal. Hardly a minute in, Hamedi looked dominant, having...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

The Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading in the Following Locations

The Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading in the Following Locations. Now that the Lambda version of the coronavirus has become the prevalent strain in Peru and continues to circulate over most of South America, health officials are beginning to track its progress. Preliminary evidence suggests that the variant, also...
Entertainmentwmleader.com

Subway franchisees are fed up with Megan Rapinoe’s TV ads

Megan Rapinoe kicked up another round of controversy at the Tokyo Olympics — and now a group of Subway franchisees are pressuring the fast-food giant to give her the boot. The 36-year-old, purple-haired soccer star — who kneeled during the National Anthem to kick off the Tokyo Olympics before leading the United States to a bronze medal this week — began a stint as a pitchwoman for the fast-food giant this spring.
Agriculturetheedgemarkets.com

China’s ban on Taiwan pineapples backfires as new buyers step in

(Aug 6): China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect. First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show...
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

Why the Quad Alarms China

Its Success Poses a Major Threat to Beijing’s Ambitions. When former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe invited officials from Australia, India, and the United States to meet in Manila in November 2017, Chinese leaders saw little reason to worry. This gathering of “the Quad,” as the grouping was known, was merely “a headline-grabbing idea,” scoffed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. “They are like the sea foam in the Pacific or Indian Ocean: they get some attention but will soon dissipate.” Beijing had some reason for such dismissiveness. The interests of the Quad’s members were, Chinese strategists assessed, too divergent to allow for real coherence. Anyway, the Quad grouping had already been tried more than a decade earlier, with little in the way of real results.

Comments / 0

Community Policy