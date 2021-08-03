Cancel
Whitewater, WI

Obituary: Joan Norma Danz, 80

whitewaterbanner.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoan Norma Danz, 80, of Whitewater passed away at her home on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Joan was born on January 24, 1941 in Chicago, IL to Norman and Josephine (Lass) Ellingsen. Her mother preceded her in death when Joan was a child. Norman married Shirley Anderson and together they raised Joan. Joan graduated from Steinmetz High School in Chicago. She married Albert Danz on January 21, 1964. Joan enjoyed dancing and singing in her younger years. She kept active by water skiing, bowling, camping and spending time on the pontoon. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church.

whitewaterbanner.com

