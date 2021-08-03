US orders 24 Russian diplomats to leave country by

The United States and Russia clashed Monday over the staffing allowed at their respective embassies despite the latest talks aimed at bringing more stability to a turbulent relationship. In an interview, the Russian ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, deplored what he called "expulsions" of Moscow's diplomats, saying the United States had become "persistent and creative in this business" by uniquely limiting Russians to three-year visas. "We received a list of 24 diplomats who are expected to leave the country before September 3, 2021. Almost all of them will leave without replacements because Washington has abruptly tightened visa-issuing procedures," he told US monthly international affairs magazine The National Interest. State Department spokesman Ned Price described the ambassador's remarks as "inaccurate," saying the Russians knew their visas would expire after three years and that they were free to apply for extensions.