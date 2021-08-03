Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

US orders 24 Russian diplomats to leave country by

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US] August 3 (ANI): Washington has urged 24 Russian diplomats to leave the US by September 3 due to visa expiration, the Russian ambassador to the US informed on Sunday. Almost all the diplomats will leave the US without replacements as Washington has abruptly tightened visa issuing procedures, Xinhua...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anatoly Antonov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us State Department#Visas#Ani#Xinhua#The Us State Department#The National Interest#Russians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Russia
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Defense alone will not protect us from Russia and China

By the time America reoriented national security priorities from counterterrorism to great-power competition, it was already under attack from major and minor world powers alike in a new, multidimensional and asymmetrical landscape. Unfortunately, the U.S. is competing with rules and assumptions to which our principal adversaries, Russia and China, no longer adhere, in a world order Washington no longer can impose.
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin kicking out 24 Russian diplomats by Sept 3, Russia says

The Biden administration has told Russia that 24 of its diplomatic personnel must leave the U.S. by September 3, according to Russia’s Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov on Sunday. The State Department did not respond to American Military News’ request for comment at the time of publishing on Monday.
Foreign Policyhngn.com

Russia Claims US Urges 24 Diplomats to Leave by September, Accuses Threat to Shoot Down Putin's Jet As Tensions Heighten

Washington has asked 24 Russian diplomats to leave the US by September 3 when their visas expire, claims Russia's ambassador to the US as two countries escalate tensions. Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador in Washington, spoke against what he dubbed as expulsions of Moscow's diplomats in an interview, adding that the US has grown persistent and inventive in this business by limiting Russians to three-year visas. Antonov did not specify if the US move was in response to a specific disagreement. He said that nearly all of them would be leaving without replacements due to Washington's sudden tightening of visa issuance processes.
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

New attacks on US officials prove Russia is our enemy, not our friend

President Biden is on a mission to try yet another “reset” with Russia. He’s reached out to President Vladimir Putin for a summit that took place in Geneva in June, canceled the sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and refused to blame the Russian state for the devastating cyberattacks on our food and gasoline reserves, fingering “Russia-based” criminal hackers instead. But few attacks of any kind emanate from Russia without the Kremlin’s permission.
U.S. PoliticsArkansas Online

U.S. lays off local staff at consulates, embassy in Russia

MOSCOW -- The U.S. said Friday that it has laid off nearly 200 local staffers working for its diplomatic missions in Russia ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline set by the Kremlin for their dismissal. The move is just the latest in a series of measures taken by both sides that have strained U.S.-Russia relations.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
AFP

US, Russia clash over embassy staffing despite talks

The United States and Russia clashed Monday over the staffing allowed at their respective embassies despite the latest talks aimed at bringing more stability to a turbulent relationship. In an interview, the Russian ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, deplored what he called "expulsions" of Moscow's diplomats, saying the United States had become "persistent and creative in this business" by uniquely limiting Russians to three-year visas. "We received a list of 24 diplomats who are expected to leave the country before September 3, 2021. Almost all of them will leave without replacements because Washington has abruptly tightened visa-issuing procedures," he told US monthly international affairs magazine The National Interest. State Department spokesman Ned Price described the ambassador's remarks as "inaccurate," saying the Russians knew their visas would expire after three years and that they were free to apply for extensions.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
AFP

US says Moscow forcing it to fire Russian embassy employees

The US State Department said Friday that Moscow is forcing it to lay off nearly 200 Russian employees in its Russia diplomatic missions, saying the move will constrict diplomatic efforts and embassy operations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said 182 Russian employees and dozens of contractors in Moscow, Vladivostok and Yekaterinburg would be let go after a Russian government order in April in retaliation for US actions against Russia. "Starting in August, the Russian government is prohibiting the United States from retaining, hiring, or contracting Russian or third-country staff, except our guard force," Blinken said in a statement. "These unfortunate measures will severely impact the US mission to Russia's operations, potentially including the safety of our personnel as well as our ability to engage in diplomacy with the Russian government," he said.
Foreign PolicyForeign Policy

Under Putin’s Rules, U.S. Mission in Russia Left With Skeleton Crew

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government is forcing the U.S. diplomatic mission in Russia to stop employing foreign nationals in any capacity beginning next week, slashing the number of personnel staffing the U.S. Embassy and consulates by around 90 percent and leaving only a skeleton crew of U.S. diplomats to manage relations with one of Washington’s top geopolitical rivals.
WorldKTAR.com

Top US diplomat talks relocation of Afghan allies in Kuwait

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United States is negotiating with Kuwait and other countries whether they can host Afghans who supported the American war effort and could face Taliban revenge attacks if they stay in Afghanistan, America’s top diplomat said Thursday. During a visit to tiny, oil-rich Kuwait,...
Foreign Policydallassun.com

US Diplomat Blinken to visit India today to discuss defense

Washington [US], July 27 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will arrive in New Delhi on Tuesday, to discuss bilateral relations, regional issues including Afghanistan, Pakistan sponsored terrorism, Indo-pacific among other issues with Indian officials. On Wednesday, the US top diplomat will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Fox News

US, China diplomatic talks confrontational, as accusations fly

A top Chinese diplomat accused the United States of creating an "imaginary enemy" during another tense meeting between representatives from Beijing and the Biden administration. Bilateral talks in Alaska in March were similarly confrontational. Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng during talks with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said...
Foreign PolicyDerrick

Senior US diplomat in China for talks on fraught ties

TIANJIN, China (AP) — America's No. 2 diplomat has arrived in China to discuss the fraught relationship between the countries on Monday with two top Foreign Ministry officials. Wendy Sherman, the deputy secretary of state, will hold separate meetings with Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng, who is in charge of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy