Ruby Rose Gets Over Asking for Classic Midcentury Modern House

Ruby Rose has revealed the scary moment that she believed she would not be able to find a hospital that would admit her following complications for a recent surgery. The Former Batwoman actress detailed the uncertain and traumatizing time she had in a post on her Instagram account on Tuesday. While she did not go into details of the surgery that caused the issues, she described it as, "I just wanted to sort out some live stuff and some health stuff and some house stuff and all the good things." She went on to say that the surgery itself had gone fine, but there was a subsequent issue that arose and needed ER attention.