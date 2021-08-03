Cancel
Ruby Rose Gets Over Asking for Classic Midcentury Modern House

By James McClain
Dirt
Dirt
Cover picture for the article

The white-hot real estate market continues to burn, and the latest celebrity to reap its sizzling financial rewards is Ruby Rose. In less than a month, the Aussie import has managed to sell her Sherman Oaks home for $2.1 million, $5,000 over her asking price and a full $300,000 over what she paid for the place four years ago, back in summer 2017. Tucked away in the hills just a quick skip north of Mulholland Drive, the 1958 single-story has all the hallmarks of a classic midcentury modern, including an open floorplan with plenty of natural light and sliding glass doors for an easy indoor/outdoor flow.

Dirt

Dirt

DIRT is a voyeuristic, tongue-in-cheek peek into the oft-clandestine real estate transactions of high-profile and/or high-net worth people across a broad spectrum of industries and professions.

