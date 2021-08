HONG KONG, Aug 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Alibaba's (9988.HK) #MeToo moment rings loud alarm bells for China’s embattled technology sector at a bad time. The $534 billion e-commerce company was already under scrutiny for antitrust and other issues. Over the weekend, an employee shared an 11-page document detailing a recent business trip when she was allegedly forced to drink and then sexually assaulted by her boss. The individual says she informed human resources and several managers, and staged a protest in the Alibaba canteen, but was muzzled. Chief Executive Daniel Zhang said on Sunday the allegations have left him "shocked, angry and shameful".