Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko denied on Monday that his authoritarian government was using torture and violence to silence all dissent, a year after he sparked massive protests by claiming to have won a disputed election. He also denied his country had any involvement in the death of an activist in Ukraine or in trying to forcibly bring home an athlete from the Tokyo Olympics. In power since 1994, the moustachioed leader insisted he won a "totally transparent" vote last August and accused the opposition of preparing a "coup". But Amnesty International said on Monday that thousands in Belarus had been detained, forced into exile or left to live in fear since protests erupted.