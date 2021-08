The CDC has extended the eviction moratorium. After letting a ban on evictions lapse over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Tuesday it will extend the federal moratorium on evicting renters through October 3, 2021, according to CNBC. The CDC ban is directed at counties “experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission levels” of COVID-19, and is expected to cover 90 percent of renters. CNBC estimates that 11 million adults are currently behind on their rental payments. The Biden administration is urging state and local governments to help renters take advantage of $46 billion in rental relief that Congress has allotted. So far, only about $3 billion has been given out.