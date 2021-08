Have you wondered about buying real estate as an investment? Have you looked at the steadily increasing prices of properties recently and thought it was beyond you? There could be a simple solution right in front of you or more appropriately right under your feet. If you own a home there is a chance you could add an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) to your property and rent it out for investment income. An ADU is another residence on the same property as the primary house. It can be an existing part of the house, connected to it or a separate structure. ADUs were often referred to as “granny units” and “mother in law” units in the past.