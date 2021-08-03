Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Asian stocks slip as Delta spread spooks investors

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday, as the Delta coronavirus variant spread in key markets in the region and put Chinese authorities on high alert, rattling investor confidence. Trade in Asia faced a weaker lead from Wall Street after investors there considered the impact the increasing number...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Asian Stocks#Delta#Reuters#Chinese#Msci#Asia Pacific#Csi300#Hang Seng Index#Square Inc#Afterpay Ltd#Covid#Citigroup#Fintech#Csrc#Li Auto#Nasdaq Composite#Treasury#Commonwealth Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Country
China
Related
Labor Issueskfgo.com

Chinese regulators meet with delivery firms, call for stronger labour rights

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s delivery platform companies including Meituan and Alibaba’s Ele.me recently joined a meeting with government regulators on improving safety and labour rights for delivery workers. Food delivery platforms, in the spotlight due to China’s regulatory reforms, have attracted severe criticism on social media for their treatment of...
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil prices fall on U.S. crude stock build, Delta variant spread

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell for a third day in a row to a two-week low on Wednesday on a surprise build in U.S. crude stockpiles and as the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant outweighed the impact of Mideast geopolitical tensions. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said...
Economykfgo.com

China’s July export, import growth slower than expected

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s exports and imports grew at a slower-than-expected pace in July following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases in eastern and southern Chinese provinces, the country’s main export hubs. The world’s biggest exporter has staged an impressive economic rebound from a coronavirus-induced slump in the first few months of...
StocksBusiness Insider

Singapore Stock Market May Challenge Resistance At 3,200 Points

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market headed south again on Thursday, one session after ending the three-day slide in which it had fallen almost 30 points or 1 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,175-point plateau although it's expected to tick higher again on Friday. The...
StocksBusiness Insider

Hong Kong Bourse Expected To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had spiked more than 1,220 points or 4 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,200-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Friday.
StocksTribTown.com

Global stock markets mixed ahead of US jobs report

BEIJING — Global stock markets were mixed Friday as investors watched for U.S. jobs data for an update on how coronavirus flareups are affecting the world’s biggest economy. London opened flat while Frankfurt gained. Shanghai declined, Tokyo advanced and Hong Kong was unchanged. Wall Street futures were little changed while...
StocksBusiness Insider

China Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the four-day losing streak in which it had plunged more than 210 points or 6.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,465-point plateau although it's likely to open higher again on Friday.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Australian Market Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - Australian stock market is slightly higher on Friday, after being in the red most of the morning, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,500 level, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, as the country struggles to contain the domestic coronavirus situation, primarily in New South Wales, hindering economic activity amid lockdowns.
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Lower Amid Virus Concerns

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly lower on Friday, ignoring the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders continue to be worried about the alarming spread of the highly contagious coronavirus variants in the region, which will impact the pace of the global economy recovery from the pandemic. Asian markets ended mixed on Thursday.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan eases ahead of U.S. jobs data, market focuses on Fed and PBOC stances

SHANGHAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased slightly against a firmer dollar on Friday, as investors awaited U.S. jobs data later in the session that could affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory and fuel volatility in currency markets. The dollar was supported in the lead up to the data, as markets braced for the numbers that could make the case for faster U.S. policy tightening. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4625 per dollar, 66 pips or 0.1% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4691. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4664 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4643 at midday, 33 pips weaker than the previous late session close. The yuan has been stuck in a very thin range of less than 150 pips around 6.46 per dollar this week and is set to wrap up almost flat against the dollar, as investors continued to wait for clearer policy guidance, traders said. "The dollar is still likely to guide the yuan's movements in the short term," said a trader at a Chinese bank, referring to possible volatility in the dollar prompted by the U.S. payrolls. Traders are also monitoring the widening spread of the Delta coronavirus variant in China and government containment measures, clues on Beijing's policy stance from China's monthly benchmark lending rate fixing on Aug. 20, and Fed comments on possible timing of tapering at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month. "We maintain our expectation that the U.S. Fed will be ready to give advance notice on tapering at their Jackson Hole Retreat on 27-28 August or at the next FOMC meeting on 23 September," Irene Cheung, senior strategist for Asia at ANZ, said in a note. "This will likely be followed by the announcement of a taper programme around the end of the year." Many market analysts and economists said the timing of Fed tapering could be critical as that could allow the PBOC to ease its monetary policy to prop up the economy without triggering too much fluctuations in the yuan. Meanwhile, Beijing's recent regulatory crackdown on the tech sector has added to a complicated picture of Chinese economic policy, amid a combination of debt deleveraging and monetary easing bias, said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "The overarching point is that there is a shifting balance of risks on the renminbi towards a less positive outlook, even as important fundamental tailwinds remain," Tan said. "We currently have a year-end forecast of USD/CNY 6.40, and that should be nudged higher to 6.45 in recognition of the shifting balance of risks." By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.356 from the previous close of 92.267, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4624 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4625 6.4691 0.10% Spot yuan 6.4643 6.461 -0.05% Divergence from 0.03% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.99% Spot change since 2005 28.03% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.46 98.43 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.356 92.267 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4624 0.03% * Offshore 6.6347 -2.60% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Marketskfgo.com

Dollar drifts higher as markets await jobs data for Fed clues

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was supported on Friday in the lead up to the release of U.S. employment data, as markets braced for the numbers that could make the case for faster U.S. policy tightening at a time when action in Europe and Japan remains distant. The euro has...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Asian Equities Sluggish After Fresh Wall Street Records

Asian markets struggled on Friday despite Wall Street benchmarks climbing overnight, with traders wary of possible volatility trailing the release of upcoming US economic data. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at fresh records Thursday after another fall in applications for unemployment benefits, while trade balance figures contained hints of...
Stocksfidelity.com

EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING: Stocks Mixed Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report

European stocks mostly fall after broadly downbeat trading in. and as traders await U.S. non-farm payroll data later. The Stoxx Europe 600, the FTSE 100 and CAC 40 retreated, though the DAX edged 0.1% higher. German industrial production declined in June, missing expectations for an increase amid widespread supply shortages,...
Economywincountry.com

China’s export, import growth seen moderating in July: Reuters poll

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s robust export growth likely moderated in July amid an acceleration in COVID-19 cases globally and continuing severe pressure on global supply chains, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. Although there are signs China’s strong industrial recovery in the first half of the year may be losing...
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks Rise On Upbeat US Jobs Data

Stock markets steadied and the dollar firmed Friday before the release of monthly US jobs data that will highlight strength of recovery in the world's biggest economy. Around midday, European equities were mirroring a sluggish end to the week for Asian stocks. Wall Street indices hit fresh record highs Thursday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy