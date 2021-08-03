Family releases balloons to remember baby killed in Brooklyn Center crash
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Family members are mourning the loss of a one-year-old boy who was killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. The state patrol says a 2003 Ford Explorer was heading north on Dupont Avenue around 2:30 a.m. when the SUV hit the barrier and flipped onto the highway below. Family members say the boy, Kareem Miller, died in the crash. His parents and three other children in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.www.fox9.com
