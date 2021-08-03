WWE Raw LIVE! coverage and commentary (08.02.21)

There's been quite a bit of buzz surrounding Karrion Kross and his Raw debut, as it saw the current NXT Champion lose in his first match to Jeff Hardy and debut without Scarlett. He would get a win back against Keith Lee the following week, though he was supposed to face Hardy again before Hardy tested positive for COVID-19. Kross addressed his Raw debut and what he wanted in his move up to Raw or SmackDown in a new post on Instagram, and he seems to be enjoying the ride so far, saying "this month has been pretty awesome". You can read his full thoughts on all of it in the post below (via Fightful).