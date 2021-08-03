Cancel
WWE Raw LIVE! coverage and commentary (08.02.21)

By Kevin Christopher Sullivan
wrestlingnewsworld.com
 6 days ago

(Welcome to our live coverage! If you are following along live, you may need to refresh the page once or twice for the latest updates. Updates will regularly be tagged with a timestamp [in Central time]. If you have any questions or comments, just keep them to yourself, you big crybaby. All opinions are those of either Kevin Christopher Sullivan or the authors of any social media posts shared here, and not necessarily those of Wrestling News World or its staff. Please have your pets spayed or neutered.)

WWE411mania.com

Nia Jax Gets Busted Open On WWE Raw (Clip)

Nia Jax found herself busted open on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. During Monday’s show, Jax faced Rhea Ripley and was cut open when Ripley slipped out of a powerbomb attempt and went into a sunset flip. Somewhere in the transition, Jax appears to have been caught by something that sliced her open at the corner of her eye and quickly had her bleeding.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Michael Cole Commentary Heard Amid Piped In Cheers For Drew McIntyre On 8/2 WWE Raw In Chicago

The crowd sweetening during Drew McIntyre's entrance on WWE Raw on Monday, August 2 sounded a little too much like Michael Cole commentating over a John Cena segment. Drew McIntyre was the top babyface in WWE prior to the pandemic. the build to his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 had many genuine crowd reactions that were nothing but positive for the Scottish Superstar. However, as is the case for many top babyfaces, over time, the audience begins to desire something new and cheers can turn into boos.
WWE411mania.com

Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.2.21

Everyone! It’s finally here! MY FREAKING COLLECTION OF POETRY!!! Y’all, if you love me, please, head over to my site and buy it! Leave a note when purchasing that says “411,” and I’ll send a special bonus exclusive to YOU GUYS!. I am so freaking excited about this shit, guys....
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Identity Of Jinder Mahal’s Attorney On WWE RAW

On this week’s WWE RAW, Jinder Mahal threatened to sue Drew McIntyre for assaulting Shanky with a steel chair on last week’s show. Mahal introduced his personal attorney and gave McIntyre one more chance to apologize, or face the consequences of a big lawsuit. However, McIntyre proceeded to mock Mahal...
WWEnerdly.co.uk

WWE Raw – Aug 2nd 2021: Results & Review

Welcome to this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw review, right here on Nerdly. I’m Nathan Favel and… Other Me: No he’s not! I’m me! Me: Shut up! I’ll decide who is the f—kin’ Nathan! On this week’s show, we have a No Holds Barred Match between Nikki A.S.H. and Charlotte Flair, so that ought to be good. So, let’s get right… Other Me: You bastard! Untie me! Me: I’ll untie you when you stop being a s–t-house b–ch! Got an idea of when that is?! Other Me: What? Me: There ya go, sunshine. Raw starts… Other Me: I have to pee. Me: Piss your ass for all I care! Raw starts now!
WWEfox32chicago.com

WWE's Monday Night Raw heading to Rosemont

CHICAGO - The world of professional wrestling is on its way to Rosemont next week. Allstate Arena will be hosting WWE Monday Night Raw. "Chicago's rowdy," said Monday Night Raw Star Rhea Ripley ahead of her August 2 appearance at Allstate Arena. Wrestling fans can expect to see a line...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 8/2 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Goldberg chomps gun in Lashley’s face and yells, Omos pins Riddle clean, Nikki pins Charlotte, C.M. Punk chants, Lee pins Kross, Ripley bloodies Jax (23 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw in Chicago, Ill. including Goldberg chomps gun in Bobby Lashley’s face and yells, Omos pins Riddle clean, Nikki pins Charlotte, C.M. Punk chants, Keith Lee pins Karrion Kross, Rhea Ripley bloodies Nia Jax, and more.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Female Star Returning After Retirement

Sonya Deville has not competed in a WWE ring since losing to Mandy Rose in a ‘loser leaves WWE match’ during last year’s edition of WWE SummerSlam, forcing her into temporarily retirement. However, it appears that this could potentially change. According the Fightful Select, they have reported that an in-ring return for Deville is expected to happen soon and that Deville has been training inside of the ring to get ready for an aforementioned return to the squared circle. This top UFC fighter recently leaked their ‘bold’ message to a WWE female star.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Is On Only Fans After Sad Arrest

It was noted recently that the former WWE star Sunny (Tammy Lynn Sytch) been released from jail after spending a year. She had been earning huge money on OnlyFans platform and had boasted a staggering six figures a month. Brock Lesnar ‘Freaked Out’ WWE Star’s Mom. However, things have changed...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Konnor Reveals That He Officiated Sasha Banks’ Wedding

Former WWE Superstar Konnor of The Ascension officiated Sasha Banks’ real-life wedding. During a recent appearance on “Da Call Up Podcast”, Konnor commented on becoming a notary. He said,. “For whatever reason, I wanted to become a notary. So I got my notary license, and my wife became an officiant...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion Spotted At Smackdown

Sasha Banks has not competed inside a WWE ring since losing her WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion to Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 37. However, fans can expect to finally get a piece of ‘The Boss’ tonight as it is being reported by PWInsider that Banks is expected to make her WWE return tonight on WWE SmackDown. However, it should be noted that it is unclear what she will be doing on the show tonight. This WWE Smackdown female star recently teased ‘unclothed’ photos.
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Quietly Sends SmackDown Superstar To RAW

WWE will sometimes trade Superstars between brands and it seems that has happened once again. In a strange turn of events, the company has traded someone from SmackDown back to RAW who never made their blue brand debut in the first place. The company broke up Retribution during the Fastlane...
WWEComicBook

WWE: Karrion Kross Addresses His Raw Debut

There's been quite a bit of buzz surrounding Karrion Kross and his Raw debut, as it saw the current NXT Champion lose in his first match to Jeff Hardy and debut without Scarlett. He would get a win back against Keith Lee the following week, though he was supposed to face Hardy again before Hardy tested positive for COVID-19. Kross addressed his Raw debut and what he wanted in his move up to Raw or SmackDown in a new post on Instagram, and he seems to be enjoying the ride so far, saying "this month has been pretty awesome". You can read his full thoughts on all of it in the post below (via Fightful).
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch ‘Not Returning’ To WWE Raw

Becky Lynch, the former WWE Raw Women’s Champion has been on a hiatus since announcing her pregnancy. She has been teasing the fans for a return and it was slated that she would be at Money in the Bank pay-per-view but at the backstage. It could be an indication that she could return soon. Fans are very excited to see ‘The Man’ back in action but it’s not likely that she will be on the red brand.
WWEBleacher Report

Quick Takes on Bray Wyatt's WWE Release, CM Punk, Heel Sasha Banks and More

Bray Wyatt had the whole world in his hands, until WWE dropped the ball with him.Credit: WWE.com. WWE has made what has felt like an endless amount of mistakes with Bray Wyatt for the better part of the past decade, but their biggest blunder was releasing him from his contract on July 30.

