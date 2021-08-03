Teaching Video NeuroImage: One Bedside Test, 2 Clinical Signs

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is an indolent B-cell lymphoproliferative disorder that is considered incurable [1]. The clinical presentation of CLL is heterogeneous and the rate of progression is variable. Many patients have an indolent disease course and can be observed for years, while a subset of patients experience rapid disease progression with symptoms and/or bone marrow failure requiring treatment. A recent advance in risk stratification has been the CLL-International Prognostic Index (CLL-IPI), which integrates major clinical and molecular prognostic factors into a single risk score. Specifically, CLL-IPI uses age, Binet or Rai stage, beta-2 microglobulin, immunoglobulin heavy-chain gene variable region (IGHV) mutation status, and TP53 disruption status (17p deletion or somatic TP53 mutation) to stratify patients with newly diagnosed CLL into four risk groups with distinct prognosis [2]. Subsequent studies have shown that CLL-IPI can predict time to first treatment (TTFT) and overall survival (OS) in newly diagnosed CLL [2,3,4,5]. Although CLL primarily affects older adults in whom comorbidities can be competing causes of mortality, we previously showed that CLL progression and CLL-related complications (including infections and second malignancies) were the leading causes of death in patients with newly diagnosed CLL, regardless of age and comorbidities [6]. In this study, we sought to investigate if the causes of death in patients with newly diagnosed CLL would differ according to the CLL-IPI risk group.