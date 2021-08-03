Cancel
Teaching Video NeuroImage: One Bedside Test, 2 Clinical Signs

Cover picture for the articleA 60-year-old patient had progressive imbalance. Examination revealed saccadic smooth pursuit, downbeat nystagmus, ataxia of stance and gait, and reduced vibration sense. Video head impulse and caloric testing both showed vestibulo-ocular reflex (VOR) deficits (figure). The patient has cerebellar ataxia with neuronopathy and vestibular areflexia syndrome.1,2 Slow head turns while looking at an earth-fixed target produce saccadic rather than smooth compensatory eye movements (Videos 1) due to impairment of both the VOR and smooth pursuit (the visually enhanced VOR): 1 simple bedside test, 2 clinical signs, and 1 precise diagnosis.

