Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Teaching Video NeuroImage: Improvement in Motor Development After Start of Levodopa in Tyrosine Hydroxylase Deficiency

By Authors, Center
neurology.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 7-month-old boy was referred with developmental delay and axial hypotonia (video 1). Screening for inborn errors of metabolism was negative and single nucleotide polymorphism array was normal (46,XY). Myotonic dystrophy (type 1) and spinal muscular atrophy were excluded. Whole exome sequencing yielded biallelic mutations in the tyrosine hydroxylase gene (c.698 G>A, p.Arg233His and c.1211C>T, p.Thr404Met). Subsequent CSF analysis revealed a significantly lowered homovanillic acid/5-hydroxyindoleacetic acid ratio, confirming tyrosine hydroxylase deficiency.1 Treatment with monotherapy levodopa resulted in profoundly improved motor development (video 1). After several weeks of treatment, the patient developed levodopa-induced dyskinesias (video 1),2 insomnia, and hyperactive behavior. All symptoms ameliorated with levodopa reduction.

n.neurology.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neuroimage#Tyrosine Hydroxylase#Deficiency#Insomnia#Csf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
HealthMedscape News

Treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency With Oral Secretagogues Revisited

Growth hormone (GH) secretagogues have been explored for more than 40 years. They are small synthetic peptide and nonpeptide drugs with GH-releasing activity that can be administered by intravenous, subcutaneous, intranasal, and oral routes and have variable bioavailability.[1] LUM-201, ibutamoren, formerly MK-0677, was designed in 1995. LUM-201 and others were studied as alternative agents for GH stimulation testing, and some showed promise as diagnostic tools.[1–3] In 2017, one such agent, macimorelin, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as a diagnostic agent for adult GH deficiency (GHD).[4]
Sciencebiospace.com

Study: Drug Candidate Improves Brain Energy Metabolism in Parkinson’s, MS

Top-line results from the Phase II REPAIR trial show a gold nanocrystal suspension, CNM-Au8®, significantly improved brain energetic metabolism in patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD) and multiple sclerosis (MS). Based on these new findings, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Clene says its lead candidate CNM-Au8 shows the potential to “drive meaningful neurological...
Diseases & TreatmentsGenetic Engineering News

Exosomes from Heart Cells Can Be Therapeutic in Trauma Care

Nanoscale, secreted sacs called exosomes bud off from cellular membranes to fulfill diverse functions such as remodeling the tissue matrix and transmitting signals. Their important roles in many aspects of human health and disease, make them ideal therapeutic agents or delivery systems in treating multiple diseases. In a new preclinical...
Technologyneurology.org

Teaching Video NeuroImage: One Bedside Test, 2 Clinical Signs

A 60-year-old patient had progressive imbalance. Examination revealed saccadic smooth pursuit, downbeat nystagmus, ataxia of stance and gait, and reduced vibration sense. Video head impulse and caloric testing both showed vestibulo-ocular reflex (VOR) deficits (figure). The patient has cerebellar ataxia with neuronopathy and vestibular areflexia syndrome.1,2 Slow head turns while looking at an earth-fixed target produce saccadic rather than smooth compensatory eye movements (Videos 1) due to impairment of both the VOR and smooth pursuit (the visually enhanced VOR): 1 simple bedside test, 2 clinical signs, and 1 precise diagnosis.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Renal denervation treatment for use in hypertension patients

The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI) has released a proceedings document outlining the possible role of renal denervation (RDN) as a therapeutic option to complement medical therapy and lifestyle interventions for patients with uncontrolled hypertension. The document was developed following a multi-disciplinary expert consensus conference comprised of hypertension specialists, nephrologists, general cardiologists, and interventional cardiologists. The conference, organized by SCAI and the National Kidney Foundation earlier this year, was the first of its kind in the United States focused on RDN treatment for hypertension patients.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Early rhythm control key in A-fib and heart failure

(HealthDay)—For patients with atrial fibrillation and signs and symptoms of heart failure, early rhythm control (ERC) therapy reduces cardiovascular events, according to a study published online July 30 in Circulation to coincide with the annual meeting of the Heart Rhythm Society, held from July 28 to 31 in Boston. Andreas...
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Vitamin D supplementation and COVID-19 risk: a population-based, cohort study

Purpose: To analyze the associations between cholecalciferol or calcifediol supplementation, serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25OHD) levels and COVID-19 outcomes in a large population. Methods: All individuals ≥ 18 years old living in Barcelona-Central Catalonia (n = 4.6 million) supplemented with cholecalciferol or calcifediol from April 2019 to February 2020 were compared...
neurology.org

Teaching Video NeuroImage: ECG-Gated 4-D CT Angiography Can Detect Aortic Plaque Mobility in Cryptogenic Stroke

An 80-year-old man developed an acute ischemic stroke and right posterior cerebral artery (PCA) occlusion (figure, A and B). Cardiac and carotid artery ultrasound examinations and 24-hour ECG monitoring did not identify any embolic sources. ECG-gated 4-D CT angiography (CTA) showed a noncalcified plaque with a superimposed mobile component on the ascending aorta (figure, C, and video 1). Virtual angioscopy using the datasets from ECG-gated 4-D CTA showed seaweed-like mobile component in the 3-D view (figure, D, and video 1). This was diagnosed as aortogenic embolism. The antithrombotic therapy was changed from clopidogrel to warfarin with an international normalized ratio of 2.0–3.0, and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels were controlled to less than 70 mg/dL by rosuvastatin.
Mental HealthNature.com

Densely sampled neuroimaging for maximizing clinical insight in psychiatric and addiction disorders

To overcome limitations with neuroimaging work in small clinical samples, large-scale data collection and data pooling initiatives have been established and are ongoing. These “big data” initiatives aim to maximize sample size and are anticipated to transform our neurobiological understanding of psychiatric disorders. A complementary—yet much less appreciated in the context of clinical neuroimaging—form of big data is the acquisition of large amounts of data over time for a small(er) number of individuals, or dense sampling. We argue such dense sampling of neuroimaging data is needed in psychiatry to provide essential information about the neurobiological foundations of what are highly dynamic disorders of brain function. As with densely sampled psychological data [1, 2], tying densely sampled neuroimaging data collection to clinically meaningful transitions, such as standard phases of clinical care of an individual, can, we suggest, help maximize mechanistic insight and lead to improved translation of findings to treatment development, as highlighted here within the specific context of addiction.
Diseases & Treatmentsspring.org.uk

A Sign Of Omega-3 Deficiency

The correct type and ratio of essential fatty acids in the diet can prevent this common condition. Dry eye syndrome can be an outcome of omega-3 fatty acids deficiency, a study has found. The condition causes symptoms such as irritation, pain, dryness and a sandy or gritty sensation in the...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Thompson on Future Research Directions in CLL

Meghan Thompson, MD, discusses future research directions in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Meghan Thompson, MD, third-year fellow, Hematology and Medical Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, discusses future research directions in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Although several therapies are available to treat patients with CLL, many patients experience disease progression, Thompson...
Healthpharmacytimes.com

Health Outcomes for Patients With Diabetes, Depression May Be Improved By Antidepressants

Antidepressants may lower the risk of death and serious complications from diabetes for patients with both diabetes and depression, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Depression can exacerbate complications from diabetes through stress, body weight changes, and lack of exercise.1. “People with depression...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Vitamin D Supplementation Does Not Improve Symptoms in IBS

FRIDAY, Aug. 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), vitamin D supplementation has no impact on improving symptom severity or quality of life, according to a study published online July 30 in the European Journal of Nutrition. Claire E. Williams, from the University of Sheffield...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...

Comments / 0

Community Policy