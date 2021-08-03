Madonna Mary Hysjulien

Madonna Mary (Spain) Hysjullien, 92, died in her home surrounded by her loving family on Aug. 1, 2021. Donna was born to her parents Robert and Edna Spain on June 8, 1929. She graduated from St Leo’s High school in Minot, N.D., and went on to receive her elementary education degree from Minot State Teachers College. It was there she met the love of her life Wayne Francis Hysjulien. They shared a love of music and math and each other’s company for the next 70 years.