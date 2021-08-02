Leslie Ferry Explains How Brize is Empowering Individuals to Achieve Career Happiness & Success

Aspiration Catalyst® empowers leaders to be BOLD and build High-Performance Teams that are Excuse-Proof & Goal-Crushing. One of the critical factors the leader provides is the strategic viewpoint of the entire landscape. When we’re in our “helicopter,” we see the big-picture perspective with a bird’s eye view. Our teams don’t always see the vision and big goal because they’re heads down and working hard in their areas. Leaders define what the team is doing by using their perspective to direct their efforts to their highest and best use. From there, they keep team motivation high by helping each see how their contribution matters.