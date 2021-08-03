Cancel
Brunswick County, NC

Brunswick County urges leaders to explore more funding options for bridge replacement

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The unsolicited proposal to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge with a toll bridge might be dead, but the conversation continues. At tonight’s meeting, the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution asking the WMPO to do just that. In that resolution, it asks the organization if the bridge replacement is still a priority and urges them to look into any federal or state funding options available. The resolution also asks that county staff and state lawmakers also look into funding options for the bridge’s eventual replacement.

