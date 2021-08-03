Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Doncic, Slovenia move into Olympic basketball semifinals

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GmE27_0bFscou100

Luka Doncic and Slovenia need one win for a medal in their Olympic basketball debut.

Wins are all Doncic ever gets when he wears his country's uniform.

Doncic had 20 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, and Slovenia beat Germany 94-70 on Tuesday in the opening game of the men's quarterfinals.

Zoran Dragic got Slovenia off to a fast start by making his first six shots and finished 11 for 13 en route to his 27 points.

Doncic is the unquestioned star of the Slovenians — maybe of the entire basketball tournament. But all the attention he draws means opposing defenses have to leave other players open and Doncic is happy to give them the ball.

“He’s the team leader,” Dragic said. “We know that and we accept that, but we have so much weapons on our team and it’s easy to play with him because when he plays, like three guys have to guard him.”

Doncic wasn't sharp early in the 10 a.m. local start but picked it up in the second half with his scoring and playmaking to keep Germany from making any serious dent in Slovenia's lead.

The Slovenians will face unbeaten France on Thursday in the semifinals.

They are 17-0 in competition with Doncic, now looking to add Olympic gold to the European championship they won in 2017.

“Great bunch of guys playing together. Great chemistry. There is no ego on the team,” Slovenia coach Aleksander Sekulic said. “There is no selfishness and they really play their hearts out every game.”

Slovenia won its group by outlasting world champion Spain 95-87 on Sunday to earn one of the top seeds, avoiding having to play the U.S., France or Australia until the semis.

But Germany was tough enough for a while, climbing back into it after Slovenia's fast start, before Doncic and his teammates pulled away for good early in the second half.

“Obviously they have one of the best players in the world but he’s not alone,” Germany coach Henrik Roedl

“When everyone else hits, it’s very difficult to play this team.”

Maodo Lo scored 11 points as Germany wrapped up its first Olympic appearance since 2008, when it was led by Dirk Nowitzki, Doncic's teammate his rookie season in Dallas.

Doncic was the leading scorer in the tournament with 28.3 points per game through the group stage. For the second straight game, he finished just shy of the first triple-double in the Olympics since LeBron James for the U.S. in 2012.

Both teams capitalized on last chances to qualify for the Olympics by winning two of the four qualifying tournaments that were held last month.

Slovenia has much bigger goals than just getting here.

Slovenia shot out to a 23-12 lead by making nine of its first 12 shots, with Dragic going 4 for 4. It was 25-14 after one, but Lo made three 3-pointers in a little over a minute midway through the second as Germany rallied to take a 32-31 edge.

Slovenia quickly regained the lead and took a 44-37 lead to the locker room when Dragic made a 3-pointer for the final basket of the half.

Dragic made another 3 to open the second half and pushed the lead back into double digits and it wasn't close again.

———

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

363K+
Followers
94K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Tournament#Olympics#Slovenians#European#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
BasketballNew York Post

Luka Doncic knows exactly who to blame for Olympic heartbreak

Luka Doncic did not take his first loss with Slovenia too well. Doncic and Slovenia lost 90-89 to France after Nicolas Batum iced the game with a block on a Klemen Prepelic layup attempt in the final seconds. Doncic, previously 17-0 in international play, held a permanent scowl after the...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers' Asking Price for Ben Simmons, Buddy Hield and More

The NBA's 2021 free-agency period opened with a series of bangs on Monday, reshaping the basketball landscape while sending Kyle Lowry to South Beach and Lonzo Ball to the Windy City. Meanwhile, a bunch of incumbents signed major money deals to stay put, including Chris Paul in Phoenix, Mike Conley in Utah and Tim Hardaway Jr. in Dallas.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

International Players Dominate USA Players In The NBA: Giannis Won The Championship, Jokic Is MVP, Gobert Is DPOY, Doncic Dominates With National Team

The Olympics are going strong right now and there have been some standout performers. Team USA are considered the favorites and have some impressive victories to their name, including a convincing win against the Spanish and Australian National Teams. Right now, USA is back in the Gold Medal game against France. But foreign players have been absolutely sensational by stealing the headlines, including Ricky Rubio, Evan Fournier, Patty Mills, and Luka Doncic.
BasketballGwinnett Daily Post

Luka Doncic drops 48 points for Slovenia, second-most in Olympics history

Luka Doncic put on a clinic Monday, scoring 48 points as Slovenia blew out Argentina 118-100 in a Group C opener for both men's basketball teams at the Tokyo Olympics. Doncic's 48 points is tied for the second-most points ever scored in a men's basketball game at the Olympics. Oscar Schmidt scored 55 points for Brazil in a win over Spain in 1988.
NBABleacher Report

Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic Headline FIBA's Men's All-Star Five for 2021 Olympics

Kevin Durant (United States), Luka Doncic (Slovenia), Ricky Rubio (Spain), Patty Mills (Australia) and Rudy Gobert (France) were named as the All-Star Five of the men's basketball tournament at the 2021 Summer Olympics. Durant spearheaded the United States' run to its fourth consecutive gold medal, scoring 29 points in a...
NBAYardbarker

'Luk'Olympics': Mavs' Doncic Leads Slovenia Past Argentina In Dazzling 48-Point Olympics Debut

Just in case you didn't know before 11:40 p.m. central time on Sunday night, now you know: Luka Doncic has officially arrived at the Tokyo Olympics. The Dallas Mavericks' superstar dazzled in his Olympics debut, leading Slovenia to a resounding 118-100 win over Argentina in the first game of group play while putting up 48 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks while shooting 18-of-29 from the field and 6-of-14 from deep. Doncic made his presence known early and often by scoring 31 of his 48 points in the first half alone. Is Doncic the best player in the world right now? His unreal play on this night had the CNBC broadcast announcers pondering that possibility. And after witnessing it, it's hard to argue otherwise.
SportsMavs Moneyball

Luka Doncic, Slovenia dominate Japan

Luka Doncic and Slovenia defeated Japan 116 - 81 in their second game of the group stage. Luka had 25 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and two blocks in 26 minutes. He did not have a turnover and shot 8/15 from the floor, 7/10 from the free throw line and 2/8 from 3-point-range.
BasketballHastings Tribune

Luka Doncic logs historic triple-double in Olympic semifinal loss

SAITAMA, Japan — Luka Doncic made history in the Olympics semifinals Thursday — just not in the way he wanted most. With 16 points, 10 rebounds and 18 assists for Slovenia, Doncic tallied the third triple-double in Olympics history, the first since LeBron James at the 2012 London Games. But...
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic makes history in Olympic semifinal loss to France

Olympic Games, Dallas Mavericks, France, Evan Fournier, Nicolas Batum, Rudy Gobert, Slovenia, National Basketball Association, United States men's national basketball team. Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic (Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images) The Dallas Mavericks and their fans got up early on Thursday to...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Kevin Durant leads Team USA to another Olympic gold

Casey Holdahl: USA 87, France 82: FINAL in the gold medal game. @Damian Lillard with 11 points, 2 assists, a steal and a rebound in 26 minutes. @Kevin Durant carries the country with 29 points, @Jayson Tatum with 19. Fourth-straight gold for the United States. 7 hours ago – via...

Comments / 0

Community Policy