Sheila Dianne White, 61, West Plains, Missouri, passed away at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021, at her home. She was born March 11, 1960, at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Nigel Besse and Wanda Green Besse. Sheila enjoyed life; some would say she was like an Angel. She would try to help anyone in need and enjoyed doing crafts.